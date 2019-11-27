** === BEST CLONE SELECTION IN PORTLAND === **

We are a recreational cannabis collective in Portland currently servicing medical and recreational patrons. We carry medical cannabis, edibles, concentrates, tinctures, and clones. We pride ourselves in carrying some of the highest quality farms and other products in Portland at unbeatable prices.

There's no membership or door fees. Always a large variety to fit every budget and need.

* Located in the 99 East Mall next to Cosmo Prof

[1]: http://www.progressivecollective.com

[2]: http://instagram.com/pdxweed

[3]: http://facebook.com/pdxweed

[4]: http://twitter.com/pdxweed