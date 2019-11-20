Follow
Proven
415-872-2964
291 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 104
Show All 39
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$165
Deals
20% OFF First-time!!!
20% off for first-time orders. Call or text for a coupon code. ProvenSF.com
20% OFF First-time!!!
20% off for first-time orders. Call or text for a coupon code. ProvenSF.com
Staff picks
Mint Irish Cream Milk Chocolate Bar
from Kiva Confections
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$23each
Plus CBD Pineapple Coconut Gummies
from PLUS Products
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$15each
OG Kush Cartridge
from AbsoluteXtracts
68.8%
THC
0.4%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$30½ g
All Products
Gelato
from Head Stash Horticulture
21.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$40⅛ oz
Dosi-Pie
from Pistil Point Premium Cannabis
25.25%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$40⅛ oz
Garlic Breath
from Pistil Point Premium Cannabis
25.08%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$40⅛ oz
Pacific Sunset
from Pacific Reserve
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30⅛ oz
Forbidden Fruit
from Pacific Reserve
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$37⅛ oz
Pacific Gas
from Pacific Reserve
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30⅛ oz
Kosher Dog
from Pacific Reserve
24.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$30⅛ oz
Brite Labs Pax Era Pod - Tahoe OG
from Brite Labs
68%
THC
0%
CBD
Tahoe OG
Strain
$30½ g
1/8th Dime Bag - WIFI
from Dime Bag
23.71%
THC
0.05%
CBD
WIFI
Strain
$20⅛ oz
1/8th Dime Bag - OG Kush
from Dime Bag
31.55%
THC
0.06%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$20⅛ oz
1/8th Loudpack - Private Reserve
from Dime Bag
15%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Private Reserve
Strain
$30⅛ oz
1/8th Loudpack - Skywalker OG
from Loudpack
26%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Skywalker og
Strain
$30⅛ oz
1/8th Dime Bag - Larry OG
from Dime Bag
16.56%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Larry OG
Strain
$20⅛ oz
1/8th Dime Bag - Strawberry Cough
from Dime Bag
22.02%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Strawberry Cough
Strain
$20⅛ oz
Bloom Farms Pax Era Pod - Trainwreck
from BLOOM FARMS
81%
THC
0.66%
CBD
Trainwreck
Strain
$30½ g
1/8th Cookies - Cookies & Cream
from Cookies by Cookies
25.83%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Cookies and Cream
Strain
$50⅛ oz
1/8th Cookies - Sherblato
from Cookies by Cookies
25.03%
THC
0.05%
CBD
sherblato
Strain
$50⅛ oz
1/8th Cookies - Peanut Butter Cup
from Cookies by Cookies
22.66%
THC
0.03%
CBD
peanut butter cup
Strain
$50⅛ oz
Honey Vape - .5g Dutch Treat
from HONEY®
35%
THC
2.7%
CBD
Dutch Treat
Strain
$35½ g
1/8th Cookies - Orange Cookies
from Cookies by Cookies
20.23%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Orange Cookies
Strain
$50⅛ oz
1/8th Loudpack - Rockstar OG
from Loudpack
17%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Rockstar Og
Strain
$30⅛ oz
Pacific Reserve - LinSay 1/8th
from Pacific Reserve
21.74%
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
Pacific Reserve - Smores 1/8th
from Pacific Reserve
24.16%
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
1oz. Ammo - Sour G
from Ammo
20.89%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour G
Strain
$1201 oz
1/8th Dime Bag - Original Glue
from Dime Bag
18.95%
THC
0%
CBD
$20⅛ oz
5g Little Planets - Hybrid
from Unknown Brand
14%
THC
0%
CBD
$30⅛ oz
4g Pacific Reserve - Headband
from Unknown Brand
22.16%
THC
0%
CBD
$30⅛ oz
1oz Trusty - Orange Zkittles
from Unknown Brand
17.62%
THC
0.03%
CBD
$1651 oz
1g Hopper Reserve - Hybrid
from Hopper Reserve
16.39%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
1/8th Loudpack - Guava
from Loudpack
17%
THC
0.04%
CBD
$30⅛ oz
5g Little Planets - Sativa
from Unknown Brand
17%
THC
0%
CBD
$30⅛ oz
4g Pacific Reserve - Blue Moon
from Pacific Reserve
17.21%
THC
0%
CBD
$30⅛ oz
1g Hopper Reserve - Sativa
from Hopper Reserve
16.92%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
5g Little Planets - Indica
from Unknown Brand
22%
THC
0%
CBD
$30⅛ oz
1g Hopper Reserve - Indica
from Hopper Reserve
16.98%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
4g Pacific Reserve - Banana OG
from Pacific Reserve
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30⅛ oz
1/8 Mango Brulee
from Loudpack
17.59%
THC
0%
CBD
Mango Brulee
Strain
$40⅛ oz
12345 ... 8