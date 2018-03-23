stahrcrash on July 14, 2019

This is seriously the best thing since sliced bread. Order online, deliver to you, super kind people, very accommodating. I am traveling and staying as a guest so I asked them to meet me down the block and they were happy to meet that request. My delivery guy, Shawn, was professional, kind, prompt, and accurate. Less than an hour for delivery. Once the driver is dispatched, you can see where they are on a map. The products were solid - we are traveling though and so we wanted items that would be discreet. Two pens and some edibles. All have been very good. Great pricing, even before the 20% first time user discount. Thanks, y’all, we hope to see you again before we leave SF.