Follow
Puddletown Organics
503-558-6321
161 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 21
Show All 57
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$300
Deals
GREEN WEDNESDAY DEALS.
Valid 11/27/2019 – 12/1/2019
Green Wednesday Deals, start today, through the weekend. We are OPEN Thanksgiving day 10am-2pm, come tell your favorite budtender what your thankful for this year. - Flower specials on all full and half ounces. - 30% off everything else in the store.
*No combined discounts available for stacking through Green Wednesday deals. *Flower limits always sold within recreational limits.
GREEN WEDNESDAY DEALS.
Valid 11/27/2019 – 12/1/2019
Green Wednesday Deals, start today, through the weekend. We are OPEN Thanksgiving day 10am-2pm, come tell your favorite budtender what your thankful for this year. - Flower specials on all full and half ounces. - 30% off everything else in the store.
*No combined discounts available for stacking through Green Wednesday deals. *Flower limits always sold within recreational limits.
All Products
"PRICES NOT TAX INCLUSIVE" Add 20% tax for Recreational Prices
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
24K - Gnome Grown
from Gnome Grown Organics
17.18%
THC
0.05%
CBD
24k Gold
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
API CBD - Ruby Farms
from Ruby Farms
5.41%
THC
13.02%
CBD
$4.171 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Black Lime Reserve
from Sol Cultivations, Inc.
31.27%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Lime Special Reserve
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blackberry Cream - Rogue River Family Farms
from Unknown Brand
21.36%
THC
0%
CBD
$4.171 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Muffin #4 - High Desert
from High Desert Farms
21.37%
THC
0.84%
CBD
Blueberry Muffin
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Caramel Cream - Midori Farms
from Midori Farms
15.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Cream Caramel
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cascade Grape - Highland Provisions
from Highland Provisions
31.33%
THC
0%
CBD
Grateful Grape
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Crunch Berries
from Unknown Brand
20.67%
THC
0%
CBD
$3.331 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Divine Kush Breath - Rogue Farmer
from Rogue Farmer
24.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Garlic Mints - Gnome Grown
from Unknown Brand
27.09%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$12.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Golden Pineapple
from Unknown Brand
31.3%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Golden Pineapple
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Hawaiian Dutch - Terra Canna Farms
from Terra Canna Farms
17.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Dutch Hawaiian
Strain
$4.171 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Headband - Ripped City Gardens
from Ripped City Gardens
23.86%
THC
2.05%
CBD
Headband
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Juice Boxxx - Fox Hollow Flora
from Fox Hollow Flora
23.46%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
King Tut - Hunter
from Hunter & Leaf
20.08%
THC
0%
CBD
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Grass - Midori Farms
from Midori Farms
16.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Royale
from Highland Provisions
29.5%
THC
0.1%
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
MAC - Resin Ranchers
from Resin Rancher's
24.48%
THC
0%
CBD
$12.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mt. Hood Magic - Resin Ranchers
from Resin Rancher's
27.11%
THC
0%
CBD
Mt. Hood Magic
Strain
$12.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Nepalese - Harper's Highlands
from Unknown Brand
19.54%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Og-18
from Gnome Grown Organics
19.7%
THC
0.07%
CBD
OG #18
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Papaya - Dairyland Dankery
from Dairyland Dankery
16.12%
THC
0%
CBD
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pineapple Fields - Bird Belly Farms
from Unknown Brand
16.36%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$4.171 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pineapple Upsidedown Cake - Green Queen Farms
from Green Queen Farms
20.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Platinum Purple - Green Queen Farms
from Green Queen Farms
23.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Platinum Purple Kush
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pre 98 Bubba Kush - Highland Provisions
from Highland Provisions
21.28%
THC
0%
CBD
Pre-98 Bubba Kush
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Pineapple Express - Ridgeline Reserve
from Unknown Brand
21.98%
THC
0%
CBD
$4.171 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Quad Dawg - Ripped City Gardens
from Ripped City Gardens
27.9%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Rainbow Kush SHAKE- Self Made Farms
from Self Made Farms
20.84%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$12.5¼ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Royal Highness - Midori Farms
from Midori Farms
20.04%
THC
0%
CBD
Royal Highness
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Smoking Mirrors - Gnome Grown
from Gnome Grown Organics
11.96%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$4.171 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Solstice - Noblecraft
from Noblecraft Cannabis
14.86%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$3.331 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Green Apple - River Road Farms
from Unknown Brand
0.74%
THC
19.62%
CBD
$3.331 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Sage #11 - Gnome Grown Organics
from Gnome Grown Organics
22.43%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Sage N Sour
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Strawberry Cough
from Unknown Brand
26.77%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Strawberry Cough
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Super Glue - Ripped City Gardens
from Unknown Brand
22.35%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Violet Delight - Gnome Grown Organics
from Gnome Grown Organics
18.08%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Violet Delight
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Wedding Cake
from Unknown Brand
23.35%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Wedding Crasher - Gnome Grown Organics
from Gnome Grown Organics
19.81%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Wedding Crasher
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
12345