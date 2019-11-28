Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Just a reminder, Puddletown has 30% off discounts on practically the entire store!!
About
Welcome to Puddletown Organics
"When it rains, we've got strains!"
We are locally owned and operated by friendly and knowledgeable staff, and stock products from local growers and vendors.
Come on in and see Portland's BEST SELECTION in our spacious and comfortable showroom! Flowers, concentrates, medibles, topicals, tinctures and more!
Puddletown Organics is open to both medical cardholders and the recreational public. Recreational users over the age of 21 with valid government issued ID.
First time OMMP cardholders will receive a free gram of flower with purchase exceeding $10.