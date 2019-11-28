Welcome to Puddletown Organics "When it rains, we've got strains!" We are locally owned and operated by friendly and knowledgeable staff, and stock products from local growers and vendors. Come on in and see Portland's BEST SELECTION in our spacious and comfortable showroom! Flowers, concentrates, medibles, topicals, tinctures and more! Puddletown Organics is open to both medical cardholders and the recreational public. Recreational users over the age of 21 with valid government issued ID. First time OMMP cardholders will receive a free gram of flower with purchase exceeding $10.