BarelyBud on March 18, 2017

Absolutely fantastic! I was looking for a high CBD strain with a cheap price. Found the durban relief for $20/eighth which was perfect. Budtender great. Reasonable prices. Just wish they would keep the high CBD strains in stock. Most pot heads don't realize that CBD is best for your overall health and well-being. . The durban relief was perfect. A 60/40 blend, high CBD being sold at a discount! This bud should be at a premium IMHO, not a discount. Doesn't give you the munchies and had all the best qualities of sativa and indica combined.