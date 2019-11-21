Deals
We are a Medically Endorsed Recreational Marijuana shop and we can issue Washington State Medical Recognition Cards. Just bring in your valid DOH Medical Authorization form and we will issue a Medical Recognition card at no charge to you. With a valid recognition card we can take off the state's 10.3% sales tax. We also give an additional 10% discount on all regularly priced items bringing your total discount to be more than 20%.
We are a Medically Endorsed Recreational Marijuana shop and we can issue Washington State Medical Recognition Cards. Just bring in your valid DOH Medical Authorization form and we will issue a Medical Recognition card at no charge to you. With a valid recognition card we can take off the state's 10.3% sales tax. We also give an additional 10% discount on all regularly priced items bringing your total discount to be more than 20%.