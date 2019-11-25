Centrally located along NE Sandy Blvd, Portland’s “Green Mile”, Pure Green is your family-operated neighborhood dispensary! We invite you to visit Pure Green, where our friendly, knowledgable staff will guide you through our extensive, thoughtfully curated selection of flowers, concentrates, extracts, edibles, topicals and more. Some favorite brands on hand: Phantom Farms, Dab Society, Hood Oil, Siren Cannabis, Ten Four Farms, The CBD Apothecary, Willamette Valley Alchemy, Meraki Gardens, Farmer's Friend Extracts. We’ve been working to liberate cannabis for more than two decades, so it seems entirely appropriate that our dispensary occupies the same building that once housed Portland’s first post-prohibition liquor store. 80 years later, we’re proud to lead our community into this new post-prohibition era! We believe that a community that strives together, thrives together. That’s why we’re actively building strong networks between our vendors, customers, and local Portland community. Proudly serving Laurelhurst, Sullivan's Gulch, Irvington, Sunnyside, Roseway and Madison South, Pure Green is right off the highway and just a few feet from the Central Eastside Transit Center, East Portland’s public transit hub. With plenty of parking, we’re easily accessible to OMMP patients who may need door-to- door service. We love contributing to Oregon’s cannabis movement, so political action and education are deeply important to us in this fast-evolving industry. Above all, we love to relish in quintessential Portland staples: craft beer, crazy-good food, progressive arts, and world-class marijuana! Our dispensary and our community events are a wonderful, laid-back opportunity for cannabis enthusiasts and medical patients alike to come together, learn about the many ways to enjoy this incredible plant, and celebrate the good things in life! ig: @puregreenvibes twitter: @puregreenpdx