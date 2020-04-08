We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Pure Health is a cannabis dispensing retail location located in Pittsburg County south of McAlester. We focus on facilitating positive interactions with our patients. We have developed a safe and convenient environment for you to feel confident accessing your medical cannabis products. We also provide a friendly and caring place that patients can come to connect with other patients in the community.