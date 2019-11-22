Follow
Pickup available
Pure Life Wellness MD
Pickup available
443-708-5683
207 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 131
Show All 33
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$100
Deals
BOGO 50% OFF Carts and Concentrates
Valid 11/22/2019 – 11/23/2019
Buy one cartridge or concentrate and get a second one 50% off. Mix & Match! Discount applied to lesser priced item. Not valid on Evermore Dart Pods or PAX Pods. Cannot stack other discounts.
Cannot stack discounts, while supplies last.
BOGO 50% OFF Carts and Concentrates
Valid 11/22/2019 – 11/23/2019
Buy one cartridge or concentrate and get a second one 50% off. Mix & Match! Discount applied to lesser priced item. Not valid on Evermore Dart Pods or PAX Pods. Cannot stack other discounts.
Cannot stack discounts, while supplies last.
All Products
Mag Landrace by Verano
from verano
___
THC
0.8%
CBD
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Solo CBD by Forward Gro
from Forward Gro
___
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
Euphoria by Forward Gro
from Forward Gro
___
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
Sour Jack by Curio
from Curio
27.6%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Phantom Mile by Verano
from verano
___
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Super Glue by Verano
from verano
22.08%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Super Glue
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Bubblegum Diesel by Kind
from Kind
___
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Sour Diesel by Green Leaf Medical
from Green Leaf Medical (gLeaf)
___
THC
0.1%
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Pineapple Skunk by Green Leaf Medical
from Green Leaf Medical (gLeaf)
___
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Mai Tai by gLeaf
from gLeaf
28.97%
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Guice by Curio
from Curio
26.4%
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Sour Gorilla by Curio
from Curio
___
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
24k Gold by CRU
from CRU
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
Amherst Sour Diesel by Curio
from Curio
23.4%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Birthday Cake by Grassroots
from Grassroots
___
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Mimosa by Forward Gro
from Forward Gro
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
Phantom Cookies by Forward Gro
from Forward Gro
___
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
Phantom Mile by Verano
from verano
___
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Super Glue by Verano
from verano
22.08%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Super Glue
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
G6 by Verano
from verano
___
THC
0%
CBD
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Cookies and Cream by gLeaf
from gLeaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
LA Chocolat by gLeaf
from gLeaf
24.76%
THC
0.07%
CBD
LA Chocolat
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Snowball by Curio
from Curio
___
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Captains Cake by Curio
from Curio
23.4%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
OG Lime Killer by Curio
from Curio
___
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Corleone Kush by Verano
from verano
22.5%
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Jack Herer #8 by Verano
from verano
25.8%
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
AiroPro Sumantran Sunrise
from AiroPro
83.9%
THC
___
CBD
$60½ gram
$60½ gram
Curio Captains Cake Cartridge
from Curio
72.8%
THC
___
CBD
$55½ gram
$55½ gram
MPX Grape Pearls Live Resin Batter
from MPX
___
THC
___
CBD
$801 gram
$801 gram
Dixie Synergy Tablets 600mg
from Dixie
50%
THC
50%
CBD
Mixed
Strain
$85½ gram
$85½ gram
PAX GPD Pod
from PAX
___
THC
___
CBD
$80½ gram
$80½ gram
PAX Cantaloupe Haze Pod
from PAX
___
THC
___
CBD
$80½ gram
$80½ gram
MPX 3rd Dimension LR Batter
from MPX
___
THC
___
CBD
$801 gram
$801 gram
MPX Strawberry Lemon Glue LR Batter
from MPX
___
THC
___
CBD
$801 gram
$801 gram
Curio Wedding Cake Cart
from Curio
69.6%
THC
___
CBD
$55½ gram
$55½ gram
Dr. Solomons 5:1 RSO
from Dr. Solomons
12%
THC
60%
CBD
$801 gram
$801 gram
Verano Grand Doggy Purps Cartridge
from verano
___
THC
___
CBD
$70½ gram
$70½ gram
Verano G6 Cartridge
from verano
72.5%
THC
5.2%
CBD
G6
Strain
$70½ gram
$70½ gram
MPX FC x AD Live Resin Batter
from MPX
___
THC
___
CBD
$801 gram
$801 gram
123456