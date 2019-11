Named Leafly's BEST BOUTIQUE DISPENSARY in Maryland 2018 ABOUT US The professional and caring staff of Pure Life Wellness welcomes Baltimore’s medical cannabis community to their cannabis dispensary. Those in Federal Hill with a Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission (MMCC) ID card have access to high-quality medical marijuana products and expert knowledge. Pure Life Wellness is owned and operated by two women with a vision for a healthier Baltimore. They believe with the proper support and education, patients can overcome their conditions with an all-natural alternative. Thanks to the dedication and compassion of the Pure Life Wellness team, medical marijuana patients throughout the greater Baltimore area are empowered to get into the driver’s seat of their health. LOCATION Our storefront is located at 35 E Cross Street in Baltimore City in the heart of Federal Hill directly next to the Cross Street Market. PARKING Street parking is available right out front of our store. We are also located adjacent to the West Street Parking Garage, and the first half hour is FREE! The entrance to the garage is on West Street (parallel to E Cross Street). PRODUCTS We hand pick the highest quality medicine for our patients and carry only the brands we strongly believe in. We carry a large selection of flower and concentrates such as oil cartridges, high CBD products, tinctures, disposable vape pens, PAX ERA pods, sugar, shatter, tablets, distillates, chewable mints, troches, balms and more.... Verano Brands, Avexia gLeaf Curio Wellness Grassroots Cannabis Liberty Cannabis & PAX pods, PAX Era SunMed Growers Nature's Heritage Torch Pen Dixie Brands, Dixie Elixir, Dixie Tablets, Synergy Balm Kalm Fusion Lucid Mood Mary's Medicinals The Feel Collection Rythm Hits Cannabis Vape Cartridges Grow West MD Evermore AiroPro Cartridges Betty's Eddies Doctor Solomon's