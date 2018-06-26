Ulia12141 on October 18, 2019

I was veryyy disappointed with my last visit. I picked up a MPX Shatter, or so I thought. The expiration date was 9/2/19, which means it's been sitting on the shelf for a while - one year plus. They claimed the labels were mistyped, however, the shatter looked more like sugar. There is no way it turned into sugar over the last two weeks (when they said they first got the product). It had to of happened over time, most likely over the course of the last year. Wish they would have handled the situation better as well.