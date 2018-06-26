Towandat23
The selection is great and the staff is even better. I've been to dispensaries where the staff is BEYOND clueless. Not the case here. It really is one of the best dispensaries in MD.
4.7
10 reviews
Chris was awesome, as usual. Best bud tenders!!!
Thanks so much! hope to see you soon!
I was veryyy disappointed with my last visit. I picked up a MPX Shatter, or so I thought. The expiration date was 9/2/19, which means it's been sitting on the shelf for a while - one year plus. They claimed the labels were mistyped, however, the shatter looked more like sugar. There is no way it turned into sugar over the last two weeks (when they said they first got the product). It had to of happened over time, most likely over the course of the last year. Wish they would have handled the situation better as well.
Thanks so much for your feedback... We reached out to MPX as soon as this was brought to our attention and there was in fact an error on the label re the expiration (I believe our General Manager spoke to you about it). If you ever feel a product doesn't look up to your standards in the future, please bring it back to the store (unused) in original packaging with receipt so we can reach out to the producer for feedback and hopefully remedy the situation to make you happy
My fave dispensary and the reward system is awesome. Just because flower might be a lil cheaper elsewhere doesn't make the quality better. Try the Curio Golden Strawberry. 😍😝🍓
Aww thanks, we def try to give back with our daily deals and loyalty program! and ps golden strawberry is my FAVE :)
After trying most of Baltimore's dispensaries, this one has become my go-to.
Thanks so much!!! Glad to know we're one of your faves!
I absolutely love this place the staff is kind open the questions a conversation and get really good recommendations. I tell everyone to come check this place out
Aww thanks so much for your feedback and support! Hope to see you soon!
Nice n comfortable atmosphere
Thank you!
Sauce
Thank you!
I'm not a big smoker, but I get what I need. The staff is always friendly, ready to help and answer questions.
Thanks so much, hope to see you soon!
Used Leafly pickup for an order. 15 minutes later, got a text it was ready. Very pleasant trip overall. Everyone is super nice, the rewards program is great! Christian and Chris were very friendly and knowledgeable. Great place. Can’t believe I hadn’t visited before!
Thank you, hope to see you soon!