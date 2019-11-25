Follow
Pure Ohio Wellness - Springfield
Deals
1 oz Purchase (10% off)
1 oz purchase of Tier 1 or Tier 2 (10% off)
The entire ounce must be of the same tier to qualify. You can mix and match strains as long as they're in the same tier!
All Products
Papaya Punch (21.42%)
from Unknown Brand
21.42%
THC
0%
CBD
$352.83 g
In-store only
Chiesel (21.51%)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$352.83 g
In-store only
NYC Diesel (19.43%)
from Unknown Brand
19.43%
THC
0.11%
CBD
$282.83 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Tropicana Pie (18.09%)
from Unknown Brand
18.09%
THC
0%
CBD
$282.83 g
In-store only
Strawberry Cough (17.15%)
from Unknown Brand
17.15%
THC
0.01%
CBD
$282.83 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Hiker's Blend (26.50%)
from Unknown Brand
26.5%
THC
0.17%
CBD
$3601 oz
In-store only
Hiker's Blend (15.50%)
from Unknown Brand
15.5%
THC
0.09%
CBD
$222.83 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Blue Blast (21.6%)
from Unknown Brand
21.6%
THC
0%
CBD
$352.83 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Sour Kush (24.9%)
from Unknown Brand
24.9%
THC
0%
CBD
$3601 oz
In-store only
Platte River Kush (19.23%)
from Unknown Brand
19.23%
THC
0.09%
CBD
$352.83 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Papaya Punch (14.03%)
from Unknown Brand
14.03%
THC
0%
CBD
$1981 oz
In-store only
Chiesel (23.70%)
from Unknown Brand
23.7%
THC
0.12%
CBD
$1168.49 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Blue Blast (18.6%)
from Unknown Brand
18.6%
THC
0%
CBD
$352.83 g
In-store only
Sour Kush (28.15%)
from Unknown Brand
28.15%
THC
0%
CBD
$402.83 g
In-store only
Grape Ape (19.23%)
from Unknown Brand
19.23%
THC
0%
CBD
Grape Ape
Strain
$282.83 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Blast (19.5%)
from Unknown Brand
19.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$2521 oz
In-store only
Granddaddy Purple (18%)
from Unknown Brand
18%
THC
0%
CBD
$282.83 g
In-store only
Standard Wellness- ZTLZ - Vape Pen
from Unknown Brand
57%
THC
15%
CBD
$90½ g
In-store only
Standard Wellness - Ruby Slippers - Vape Pen
from Unknown Brand
68%
THC
8.4%
CBD
$90½ g
In-store only
CoKoh Glow - Sativa - Vape Pen
from Unknown Brand
55%
THC
0%
CBD
$50.3 g
In-store only
Oy Vape - Standard Wellness
from Unknown Brand
70%
THC
12%
CBD
$90½ g
In-store only
CoKoh Fix 2:1 Vape CBD:THC
from Unknown Brand
24.9%
THC
48%
CBD
$80½ g
In-store only
CoKoh Glow Vape - Indica
from Unknown Brand
57.6%
THC
0%
CBD
$50.3 g
In-store only
CoKoh Glow Vape - Hybrid
from Unknown Brand
70%
THC
0%
CBD
$50.3 g
In-store only
CoKoh Crush Vape - Hybrid
from Unknown Brand
60%
THC
0%
CBD
$80½ g
In-store only
Live Resin Terp Sauce - Wellspring Fields - Indica
from Unknown Brand
68.6%
THC
0.2%
CBD
$84.86 g
In-store only
Live Resin Terp Sauce - Wellspring Fields - Sativa
from Unknown Brand
66%
THC
0.24%
CBD
$84.86 g
In-store only
Vape Pen 2:1 THC:CBD - Tropical Express - Buckeye Relief
from Unknown Brand
63%
THC
32%
CBD
$59.3 g
In-store only
Live Resin - Buckeye Relief - Koffee Cake IX
from Unknown Brand
54.9%
THC
0%
CBD
$59½ g
In-store only
Standard Wellness Vape - Thick Mick
from Unknown Brand
68%
THC
9.75%
CBD
$95½ g
In-store only
CoKoh Crush Vape - Sativa
from Unknown Brand
55%
THC
0%
CBD
$80½ g
In-store only
CoKoh Crush Vape - Indica
from Unknown Brand
57.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$80½ g
In-store only
Vape Oil Syringe - Butterfly Effect - Sativa
from Unknown Brand
56.74%
THC
17.66%
CBD
$1001 g
In-store only
Vape Oil Syringe - Butterfly Effect - Indica
from Unknown Brand
56.13%
THC
15.2%
CBD
$1001 g
In-store only
Standard Wellness - Vape Syringe Hybrid (Blue Raspberry)
from Unknown Brand
69.75%
THC
0%
CBD
$1501 g
In-store only
Wana Sour Gummies - Yuzu 2:1 (CBD:THC)
from Wana Brands
90mg
THC
170mg
CBD
$5410 PK
In-store only
Wellspring Fields - Peppermints 1:1 (7 PK)
from Unknown Brand
94.15mg
THC
92.4mg
CBD
$587 PK
In-store only
Wellspring Fields - Capsules
from Unknown Brand
111mg
THC
56.8mg
CBD
$446 PK
In-store only
CoKoh Crush - Grape Drops
from Unknown Brand
110mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$4611 PK
In-store only
Butterfly Effect - Green Apple - Lozenges (11 PK)
from Unknown Brand
107.13mg
THC
1.49mg
CBD
$5411 PK
In-store only
12