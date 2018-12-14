Follow
Pure Ohio Wellness - Springfield
(937) 471-4142
1 oz Purchase (10% off)
1 oz purchase of Tier 1 or Tier 2 (10% off)
The entire ounce must be of the same tier to qualify. You can mix and match strains as long as they're in the same tier!
4 oz Purchase (20% off)
4 oz purchase of Tier 1 or Tier 2 (20% off)
All 4 ounces must be of the same tier to qualify. You can mix and match strains as long as they're in the same tier!
5.3 oz Purchase (30% off)
5.3 oz purchase of Tier 2 (30% off)
Mix and match up to 3 different strains as long as they're all Tier 2.
8 oz Purchase (30% off)
8 oz purchase of Tier 1 (30% off)
Mix and match up to 3 different strains as long as they're all Tier 1.
Military Veteran Discount (20% off EVERYTHING)
20% off EVERYTHING on top of other qualifications!
Must have Veteran status listed on your Medical Marijuana Card.