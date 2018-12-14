Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
I love this place, and will keep coming here. These folks are pretty awesome!
Ship05
on November 4, 2019
super nice people not as knowledgeable as I hoped but perfect in every other way
420moondog
on November 2, 2019
added security which i think all dispensaries should have is a great choice great prices and good people
Aimee1028
on October 24, 2019
Quick service along with knowledgeable and polite staff.
Kennyp0202
on October 13, 2019
I've came here a few times now and I can say they are a top notch facility with great products prices are a lot better than other place I've been keep up the great work and I'll stay a loyal customer .
Space.walker
on October 12, 2019
Purchased 1 ounce. Went thru aprox. 3 qtrs and so far I've ran into 3 fully mature tiger striped seeds. .... why?WHY are your plant so stressed they are growing males parts then reproducing seeds. Treat your plants how you would want to be treated.
TrichomeTrav
on October 7, 2019
I’ve been to this dispensary a couple times now. I must say I’ve had a wonderful experience every time I’ve been. The people are wonderful, upbeat, eager to help and very quick yet informative and efficient. My only complaint is that there’s not a location closer to me. I drive almost an hour, but for the great deals and wonderful service I am happy to do it!!
Tedewy
on October 4, 2019
It very nice
DKW2487
on October 3, 2019
Great friendly knowledgeable staff. Great location