Pure Ohio Wellness - Dayton
(937) 519-1420
51 products
Last updated:
Tropicana Pie 20%
from Unknown Brand
20.06%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$282.83 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Tangie 15.5%
from Unknown Brand
15.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$222.83 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Kush 22.06%
from Unknown Brand
22.06%
THC
0%
CBD
$352.83 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Hiker's Blend 26.5% - 1 oz
from Unknown Brand
26.5%
THC
0.17%
CBD
$3601 oz
In-store only
Hiker's Blend 26.08%
from Unknown Brand
26.08%
THC
0.17%
CBD
$402.83 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Granddaddy Purple 12.74%
from Unknown Brand
12.74%
THC
0%
CBD
$182.83 g
In-store only
Chiesel 23.59%
from Unknown Brand
23.59%
THC
0.09%
CBD
$402.83 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Blast 21.67%
from Unknown Brand
21.67%
THC
0%
CBD
$818.49 g
In-store only
Blue Blast 21.67%
from Unknown Brand
21.67%
THC
0%
CBD
$352.83 g
In-store only
Blue Blast 19.5% - 1 oz
from Unknown Brand
19.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$2521 oz
In-store only
Wellspring Fields - 2 Fences Terp Sauce
from Unknown Brand
68.64%
THC
0%
CBD
Standard Wellness - ZTLZ Vape
from Unknown Brand
57.18%
THC
15.38%
CBD
$90½ g
In-store only
Standard Wellness - Jilly Sugar Wax
from Unknown Brand
62.68%
THC
0%
CBD
$700.94 g
In-store only
Standard Wellness - Jbean Vape
from Unknown Brand
66.85%
THC
3.67%
CBD
$90½ g
In-store only
Garlic Mushroom Onion - Live Resin
from Unknown Brand
68.59%
THC
8.2%
CBD
$840.85 g
In-store only
CoKoh Glow Vape - Sativa
from Unknown Brand
55%
THC
0%
CBD
$500.3 g
In-store only
CoKoh Glow Vape - Indica
from Unknown Brand
57.67%
THC
0%
CBD
$50.3
In-store only
CoKoh Glow Vape - Hybrid
from Unknown Brand
60.27%
THC
0%
CBD
$50.3 g
In-store only
CoKoh Fix Vape - 2:1 CBD:THC
from Unknown Brand
24.9%
THC
48.6%
CBD
$80½ g
In-store only
CoKoh Crush Vape - Indica
from Unknown Brand
57.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$80½ g
In-store only
CoKoh Crush Vape - Hybrid
from Unknown Brand
60.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$80½ g
In-store only
CoKoh Crush Vape - Sativa
from Unknown Brand
55.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$80½ g
In-store only
Buckeye Relief - Koffee Cake IX - Live Resin
from Unknown Brand
64.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$59½ g
In-store only
Wellspring Fields - Soft Caramels 1:1
from Unknown Brand
95mg
THC
79.5mg
CBD
$58each
In-store only
Wellspring Fields - Peppermints - 7 pk
from Unknown Brand
98mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$54each
In-store only
Wellspring Fields - Capsules - 6 Pack
from Unknown Brand
111mg
THC
57mg
CBD
$44each
In-store only
WANA Sour Gummies - Strawberry Lemonade 1:1
from Unknown Brand
95.5mg
THC
91.7mg
CBD
$50each
In-store only
WANA Sour Gummies - Sativa
from Unknown Brand
90mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$46each
In-store only
WANA Sour Gummies - Indica
from Unknown Brand
94.3mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$46each
In-store only
WANA Sour Gummies - Hybrid
from Unknown Brand
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$46each
In-store only
WANA Sour Gummies - 2:1 CBD:THC
from Unknown Brand
90mg
THC
170mg
CBD
$54each
In-store only
Standard Wellness - Gumm-Ease Rapid Onset Gummies
from Unknown Brand
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Butterfly Effect Gummies - Wildberry
from Unknown Brand
110mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Butterfly Effect Gummies - Strawberry
from Unknown Brand
110mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Butterfly Effect Gummies - Mango
from Unknown Brand
110mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Butterfly Effect Gummies - Blue Raspberry
from Unknown Brand
110mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Butterfly Effect Gummies - 2 Pack - Wildberry
from Unknown Brand
21.5mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Buckeye Relief - Dark Chocolate
from Unknown Brand
96.6mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$39each
In-store only
Wellspring Fields - Lotion
from Unknown Brand
112.5mg
THC
99mg
CBD
$64each
In-store only
Firelands Scientific - Unflavored Tincture - Mixed Ratio
from Unknown Brand
105.84mg
THC
121.23mg
CBD
$50each
In-store only
