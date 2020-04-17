We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Love cannabis?
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Pure Roots mission is to continually provide its customers and patients with consistent premium cannabis products through our vertically integrated supply chain and unique apothecary retail experience. We believe our customers cannabis experience should be safe and enjoyable. Pure Roots strives to ensure this by holding our company to the highest regulations and standards.