www.followpureroots.com ***Discount applied @ PR Located on Washtenaw Ave. and M-23, Pure Roots is a Premium Cannabis Dispensary and Retailer. We chose our cannabis products after a full panel testing to ensure premium quality for our patients and customers. Call for Delivery! $100 minimum order 844-325-3900 Monday to Saturday 10am to 7pm Pure Roots mission is to continually provide its customers and patients with consistent premium cannabis products through our vertically integrated supply chain and unique apothecary retail experience. We believe our customers cannabis experience should be safe and enjoyable. Pure Roots strives to ensure this by holding our company to the highest regulations and standards.