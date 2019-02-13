Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Pure Wellness was the first Medical Dispensary to open in Love County, Oklahoma.
We cater to Medical Patients and have a full CBD store which is open to everyone
and a Medical Marijuana Dispensary in the same building.