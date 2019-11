PureLife Alternative Wellness Center is a medical cannabis dispensing collective made up of fellow patients that have come together from different walks of life to do compassionate work for the community we live in. Our sole mission is to provide patients with safe and reliable access to medical cannabis. PureLife strives to create a healing environment where patients find support and community, compassionate care and legal integrity in a manner that will be good for our members and that of the whole community. A10-18-0000184-TEMP, M10-18-0000236-TEMP