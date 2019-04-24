*** Referral Bonus - Refer a friend, get 50 loyalty points! *** Birthday Special - Receive 200 loyalty points ($10) when you come in on your birthday! Week of Thanksgiving *Some Exclusions Apply*﻿ Mary's Medicinals Monday - 25% Off Mary's Medicinals Products﻿ Treat Yourself Tuesday - Purchase a Bath Bomb, and receive a FREE loofah and candle Pre-Thanksgiving Feast Wednesday - Get 20% Edibles **CLOSED ON THANKSGIVING** Black Friday - 20% Off All Purchases Shatterday - 20% Off Shatter & Concentrates Thanksgiving Feast Sunday - 20% Off Edibles Attention: LARA and the MRA released a new emergency rule, effective immediately as of November 22, 2019, that temporarily halts the sale of any cannabis vaping cartridge intended for inhalation until further testing can be completed. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Please contact us with any questions, or concerns and we would be happy to assist you. Common Citizen is not just a cannabis brand, it’s a movement. We are proudly Michigan born, owned and operated, and focused on serving the needs of our citizens. We have something to suit your every need or mood and offer a range of products to improve and elevate your every day, like high-quality flower, pre-rolls, vape pens, oils, concentrates, edibles, soft gels and more. Our range of apparel allows you to share what we stand for and be part of a growing movement to celebrate the benefits of cannabis. Soon, you'll be able to browse around and enjoy a fresh brew at House of Commons, a bright, inclusive café that delivers on our belief in a holistic approach. Monday to Saturday 9 am to 7 pm Sunday 11 am to 6 pm Questions? Don’t hesitate to reach out! Our highly-trained Citizen Advisors can assist you through every step of your retail experience and answer any questions you may have. ATM ON-SITE.