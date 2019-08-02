As part of the PureRx family environment, our goal is to empower everyone with confidence—the confidence that were are here to help and to offer a cannabis product of only the highest quality that will inspire a full and vibrant life. Perhaps you have never visited a dispensary and are hesitant to make that first trip. If you are new to the world of cannabis products, the information to learn and vast selection alone can be overwhelming. We are here to help. Your first visit to PureRx and every one after that will be a positive, uplifting experience. Every one of our staff is steeped in industry-specific knowledge and most importantly, focused wholly on providing the kind of customer service you deserve, and that you will remember for years to come.