Art meets cannabis at Purple Haze. Partnering with a selection of rotating local artists, customers can expect a different unique experience every time they step into the store. Located at 75 Mutual St, Purple Haze staff and budtenders are on hand to guide through a carefully curated line of diverse cannabis products and accessories. So whether you are new, experienced, or would like to learn more about cannabis, stop by Purple Haze or shop online and we will be there to help you out every step of the way. Curbside Pickup Place your order and pay at the door. We only accept credit and debit card payments. When you arrive at the store, a team member will be waiting at the front door to assist you. Please have your ID and payment card ready. Delivery For delivery, please place your order at purplehaze.shop Free delivery with $50 minimum order. Please have your ID and payment card ready for verification. You will receive text messages with updates once order is placed.