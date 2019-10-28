Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Closed 10/28/2019, will re-open Tuesday morning 10/29/2019 at 8am. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.
About
State approved MMJ Dispensary in West Tucson, AZ. At Purple Med, we care for each and every one of our patients, striving to bring you Quality Medicine at great prices with the support and attention you deserve.