Purple Moose Cannabis - North York - NOW OPEN!
342.6 miles away
Pickup available Free No minimum
349 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
You recently viewed
Flower
Shop by strain type
Concentrates
Edibles
Cartridges
Pre-rolls
Topicals
Accessories
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.
About this dispensary
Purple Moose Cannabis - North York - NOW OPEN!
Leafly member since 2021
Followers: 0
5984 Bathurst St, North York, ON
cash acceptedcredit cards accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontADA accesiblerecreational
dispensary Hours (Eastern Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
Photos of Purple Moose Cannabis - North York - NOW OPEN!
Show all photos