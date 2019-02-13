We have ordered delivery many times, it shows up without parts of our order every time. One of the delivery guys was so rude, I waited on porch for him and he walked thru all of my gardens rather than driveway or walkway. Last time we ordered (just this weekend), they called us 5 hours later to say they can’t deliver, so we had to drive to Oshawa to pick it up. When we got there, they said there was no record of us ordering anything (that’s the third time they couldn’t find our order after we were told to pick up instead). They found it after 20 mins and it still wasn’t correct. They are overpriced and not very good quality. Incompetent, won’t be returning