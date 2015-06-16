Get INDICA, SATIVA, HYBRID flower, WYLD GUMMIES, WILLAMETTE VALLEY ALCHEMY, WEE FARMS, ENJOY SHOTS, CBD HONEY STICKS. Conveniently located right off of I-5, HWY 99 and I-217 on the corner of 64th Ave and Barbur Blvd. Recreational consumers may purchase up to 1 oz of flower, 5 grams of extracts, 16 oz solid edibles (up to 50mg THC/pack) or 72 fl oz liquid edibles (up to 50mg THC/pack) Oregon Medical Card Holders may purchase up to 8 oz of flower per day. 32 oz per month, 5 grams of extracts, 16 oz solid edibles (up to 100mg THC/pack) or 72 fl oz liquid edibles (up to 100mg THC/pack) Recreational + Medical Dispensary **Prices Do Not Include 20% Tax** Daily Specials. Munchie Mondays -- 10% Off edibles Topical Tuesdays -- 10% Off All Topicals & Tinctures Weed Wednesday -- $5 Off all $29.17 Eighths B4 Fryday -- $5 off all cartridges Flower Fridays -- $5 Off all Quarters (above $60) Shatterday -- 10% Off All Concentrates Silly Sundays -- Your choice of daily special! **Prices Do Not Include 20% Tax** Please note: ATM available on-site