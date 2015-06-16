Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Get INDICA, SATIVA, HYBRID flower, WYLD GUMMIES, WILLAMETTE VALLEY ALCHEMY, WEE FARMS,
ENJOY SHOTS, CBD HONEY STICKS.
Conveniently located right off of I-5, HWY 99 and I-217 on the corner of 64th Ave and Barbur Blvd.
Recreational consumers may purchase up to 1 oz of flower, 5 grams of extracts, 16 oz solid edibles (up to 50mg THC/pack) or 72 fl oz liquid edibles (up to 50mg THC/pack)
Oregon Medical Card Holders may purchase up to 8 oz of flower per day. 32 oz per month, 5 grams of extracts, 16 oz solid edibles (up to 100mg THC/pack) or 72 fl oz liquid edibles (up to 100mg THC/pack)
Recreational + Medical Dispensary
**Prices Do Not Include 20% Tax**
Daily Specials.
Munchie Mondays -- 10% Off edibles
Topical Tuesdays -- 10% Off All Topicals & Tinctures
Weed Wednesday -- $5 Off all $29.17 Eighths
B4 Fryday -- $5 off all cartridges
Flower Fridays -- $5 Off all Quarters (above $60)
Shatterday -- 10% Off All Concentrates
Silly Sundays -- Your choice of daily special!
Please note: ATM available on-site