Valid 7/1/2019 – 1/1/2020
Munchie Monday = 20% off Edibles. -- Terp Tuesday = 20% off Cartridges + Concentrates (EXCLUDING RAW GARDEN) -- Wellness Wednesday = 20% off Topicals, Soft Gels, Capsules, Tablets, Tinctures + CBD Products. -- Thankful Thursday = 20% off flower + prerolls (EXCLUDING $25.00 Eighths). -- Fire Friday = Surprise Deal
Cannot combine deals and promotions with any other offers. All offers are limited to stock on hand; no rain checks are available. Consumer must pay applicable sales tax. Void where prohibited or otherwise restricted. Purple Star MD has the right to end or modify any promotion at any time. Other restrictions may apply.
All Products
SF Cultivators - Tropicana Cookies 21.05%
from SF Cultivators
21.05%
THC
0%
CBD
Tropicana Cookies
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
$105¼ ounce
$205½ ounce
$4001 ounce
Purple Star - Super Skunk 26.26%
from Purple Star
26.26%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Skunk
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$49⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
$185½ ounce
$3651 ounce
Purple Star - Golden Haze 22.91%
from Purple Star
22.91%
THC
0%
CBD
Golden Haze
Strain
$39.99⅛ ounce
$39.99⅛ ounce
$77¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2951 ounce
Grizzly Peak Farms - Mimosa 21.84%
from Grizzly Peak Farms
21.84%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Grizzly Peak Farms - Banana Pie
from Grizzly Peak Farms
20.94%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Grizzly Peak Farms - Grizzly Haze 24.38%
from Grizzly Peak Farms
24%
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
$115¼ ounce
$220½ ounce
$4301 ounce
Autumn Brands - Dream Walker 26%
from Autumn Brands
26%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$165½ ounce
$3251 ounce
Autumn Brands - GG # 4
from Autumn Brands
20%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$165½ ounce
$3251 ounce
Grizzly Peak Farms - Purple Pebbles 25.36%
from Grizzly Peak Farms
25.36%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
$105¼ ounce
$205½ ounce
$4001 ounce
SF Cultivators - Cheese Cake 23.12%
from SF Cultivators
23.12%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
$105¼ ounce
$205½ ounce
$4001 ounce
Royal Trees - Forbidden Fruit 20%
from Royal Trees
20%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
$105¼ ounce
$205½ ounce
$4001 ounce
Krush Kings SDLK 30%
from Krush Kings
20%
THC
___
CBD
$65⅛ ounce
$65⅛ ounce
$125¼ ounce
$245½ ounce
$4851 ounce
Krush Kings - The Bell 25%
from Krush Kings
15%
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Big Als Mai Tai 30%
from Big Al's
27%
THC
___
CBD
$65⅛ ounce
$65⅛ ounce
$125¼ ounce
$245½ ounce
$4851 ounce
Simply Cannabis - Sour Scout 20.02%
from Simply Cannabis
20.02%
THC
___
CBD
$39.99⅛ ounce
$39.99⅛ ounce
$77¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2951 ounce
Grizzly Peak Farms - Bay Breath 27.22%
from Grizzly Peak Farms
27%
THC
0%
CBD
Bay Breath
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
$115¼ ounce
$220½ ounce
$4301 ounce
GAS - Doc's OG 20.07%
from GAS
20.07%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$165½ ounce
$3251 ounce
NUG - Chem Scout OG
from NUG
___
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
$105¼ ounce
$205½ ounce
Simply Cannabis - Peace Maker
from Simply Cannabis
20.4%
THC
___
CBD
$39.99⅛ ounce
$39.99⅛ ounce
$77¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2951 ounce
GAS - Sour D 22%
from GAS
22%
THC
___
CBD
$39.99⅛ ounce
$39.99⅛ ounce
$77¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2951 ounce
Clear Star - 707 Headband 25.23%
from Clear Star
25%
THC
___
CBD
$47.5¼ ounce
$47.5¼ ounce
$75½ ounce
GAS - SFV OG 25.28%
from GAS
25%
THC
___
CBD
$39.99⅛ ounce
$39.99⅛ ounce
$77¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2951 ounce
Bloom Farms - Hades OG 23.19%
from BLOOM FARMS
23%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$165½ ounce
GAS - Silver OG 29.87%
from GAS
29.87%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
$105¼ ounce
$205½ ounce
$4001 ounce
Simply Cannabis - Sunset Sherbert 23.80%
from Simply Cannabis
23.8%
THC
___
CBD
$39.99⅛ ounce
$39.99⅛ ounce
$77¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2951 ounce
GAS - Supa G 27%
from GAS
27%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$165½ ounce
$3251 ounce
Grizzly Peak Farms - Grizzly Haze Cub Nugs
from Grizzly Peak Farms
24%
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Grizzly Peak Farms - EBK 24
from Grizzly Peak Farms
28%
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Grizzly Peak Farms- Bay Breath Cub Nugs
from Grizzly Peak Farms
27%
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Grizzly Peak Farms - Goji OG
from Grizzly Peak Farms
20%
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
GAS - Rock OG 20.72%
from GAS
20.72%
THC
___
CBD
$65⅛ ounce
$65⅛ ounce
$125¼ ounce
$245½ ounce
$4851 ounce
NUG - Mimosa
from NUG
___
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
$105¼ ounce
$205½ ounce
Authentic Brand - Skunk 26.55%
from Authentic Brand
26.55%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
$105¼ ounce
$205½ ounce
$4001 ounce
Authentic Brand - Sherblato 25.06%
from Authentic Brand
25.06%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
$105¼ ounce
$205½ ounce
$4001 ounce
Clear Star - White Rhino 23.26%
from Clear Star
23.26%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Korova - Triangle Mints 20.21%
from Korova Arizona
20.21%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
$105¼ ounce
$205½ ounce
$4001 ounce
Korova - M.A.C. One 21.18%
from Korova Arizona
21.18%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
$105¼ ounce
$205½ ounce
$4001 ounce
Purple Star - Strawberry OG 33.94%
from Purple Star
33.94%
THC
___
CBD
$49⅛ ounce
$49⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
$185½ ounce
$3651 ounce
Clear Star - White Widow SPECIAL 18%
from Clear Star
18%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
$68¼ ounce
$130½ ounce
$2551 ounce
Bloom Farms - Three Kings 27.12%
from BLOOM FARMS
27%
THC
0%
CBD
Three Kings
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$165½ ounce
$3251 ounce
