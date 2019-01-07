Follow
Purple Star MD Delivery - San Francisco
(415) 550-1515
390 products
Deals
Daily Deals
Valid 7/1/2019 – 1/1/2020
Munchie Monday = 20% off Edibles. -- Terp Tuesday = 20% off Cartridges + Concentrates (EXCLUDING RAW GARDEN) -- Wellness Wednesday = 20% off Topicals, Soft Gels, Capsules, Tablets, Tinctures + CBD Products. -- Thankful Thursday = 20% off flower + prerolls (EXCLUDING $25.00 Eighths). -- Fire Friday = Surprise Deal
Cannot combine deals and promotions with any other offers. All offers are limited to stock on hand; no rain checks are available. Consumer must pay applicable sales tax. Void where prohibited or otherwise restricted. Purple Star MD has the right to end or modify any promotion at any time. Other restrictions may apply.
All Products
Grizzly Peak Farms - Mimosa 21.84%
from Grizzly Peak Farms
21.84%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ oz
Grizzly Peak Farms - Banana Pie
from Grizzly Peak Farms
20.94%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ oz
Purple Star - Golden Haze 22.91%
from Purple Star
22.91%
THC
0%
CBD
Golden Haze
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
SF Cultivators - Tropicana Cookies 21.05%
from SF Cultivators
21.05%
THC
0%
CBD
Tropicana Cookies
Strain
$55⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
Krush Kings SDLK 30%
from Krush Kings
___
THC
___
CBD
$65⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
Autumn Brands - GG # 4
from Autumn Brands
10%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
Big Als Mai Tai 30%
from Big Al's
30%
THC
___
CBD
$65⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
Royal Trees - Forbidden Fruit 20%
from Royal Trees
20%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
Simply Cannabis - Sour Scout 20.02%
from Simply Cannabis
20.02%
THC
___
CBD
$39.99⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
Grizzly Peak Farms - Grizzly Haze 24.38%
from Grizzly Peak Farms
24%
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
Grizzly Peak Farms - Purple Pebbles 25.36%
from Grizzly Peak Farms
25.36%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
Grizzly Peak Farms - Grizzly Haze - Cub Nugs (Small Buds)
from Grizzly Peak Farms
24%
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ oz
Grizzly Peak Farms - EBK 24
from Grizzly Peak Farms
28.39%
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ oz
Grizzly Peak Farms - Goji OG - Cub Nugs (Small buds)
from Grizzly Peak Farms
20%
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ oz
NUG - Mimosa
from NUG
___
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
Grizzly Peak Farms - Bay Breath 27.22%
from Grizzly Peak Farms
26.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Bay Breath
Strain
$60⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
Purple Star - Strawberry OG 33.94% //30% OFF
from Purple Star
33.94%
THC
___
CBD
$49⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
Purple Star - Super Skunk 26.26% // 30% OFF
from Purple Star
26.26%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Skunk
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
NUG - Chem Scout OG
from NUG
___
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
Simply Cannabis - Peace Maker 20.46%
from Simply Cannabis
20%
THC
___
CBD
$39.99⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
GAS - Doc's OG 20.01%
from GAS
20%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
GAS - Rock OG 20.07%
from GAS
20.72%
THC
___
CBD
$65⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
Simply Cannabis - Sunset Sherbert 23.8%
from Simply Cannabis
22%
THC
___
CBD
$39.99⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
GAS - Supa G 27%
from GAS
27%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
Bloom Farms - Hades OG 23.19%
from BLOOM FARMS
23.19%
THC
0%
CBD
Hades OG
Strain
$45⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
Clear Star - Chemdawg 24.62% // 30% OFF
from Clear Star
24.62%
THC
___
CBD
$49⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
Clear Star - White Rhino 23.26% // 30% OFF
from Clear Star
23.26%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
GAS - Sour D 22.07%
from GAS
22%
THC
___
CBD
$39.99⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
Clear Star - 707 Headband 25.23%
from Clear Star
25%
THC
___
CBD
$47.5¼ oz
+1 more size
Clear Star - White Widow SPECIAL 18%
from Clear Star
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
Korova - Triangle Mints 20.21%
from Korova Arizona
20.21%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
Korova - M.A.C. One 21.18%
from Korova Arizona
21.18%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
GAS - Silver OG 29.87%
from GAS
29.8%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
SF Cultivators - Cheese Cake 23.12%
from SF Cultivators
23.12%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
Authentic Brand - Skunk 26.55%
from Authentic Brand
26.55%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
Authentic Brand - Sherblato 25.06%
from Authentic Brand
25.06%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
GAS - SFV OG 25.28%
from GAS
20%
THC
___
CBD
$39.99⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
Bloom Farms - Three Kings 27.12%
from BLOOM FARMS
27%
THC
0%
CBD
Three Kings
Strain
$45⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
Riverview Farms - Clementine 16.23%
from Riverview Farms
15.82%
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
Riverview Farms - CA Girl 16.55%
from Riverview Farms
12%
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
