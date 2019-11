missmac415 on October 11, 2018

Purple Star MD is a non-profit, recreational cannabis dispensary that also honors medical card holders. This boutique storefront sells quality products from vendors found all throughout the Bay Area and California. They offer in-house flower, concentrate, vape cartridges, and edibles as well as famous and well-known brands. You can place an order for delivery by calling the store, online through www.purplestarmd.com, Weedmaps and of course, via Leafly. Anytime I place an order it comes within the hour. I'm not in a rush to get my weed.