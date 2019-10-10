Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Purspirit Cannabis Co. is Fayetteville’s premier medical marijuana dispensary. Opening our doors this fall, we will supply customers in Northwest Arkansas with the area’s largest in-store selection of cannabis products. Our always expanding inventory will include edibles of all kinds, THC and CBD extracts, concentrates, flowers, infusions and much more.
Not sure where to begin? No worries. Our helpful staff is standing by to offer expert advice, create tailor-made treatment plans and provide compassionate care every step of the way. We’ll help you understand our products and what to expect so you can make an educated decision before you buy. Find everything you need at Purspirit Cannabis Co.