Quality Choice Dispensaries is a Colorado Springs Medical Marijuana Dispensary

Quality Choice Dispensaries provides top-quality medicinal cannabis to Colorado medical patients! The Quality Crew complies with Ballot Amendment 20. We take the time to walk each of our patients through proper dosing, uses, and the unique benefits of different cannabis products that we offer. We also welcome EPC (extended plant count) patients to experience our large variety of hand-selected, lab-tested premium cannabis strains, as well as top notch extracts from the most notable brands. Customers with questions are invited to stop by the storefront to chat with a knowledgeable cannabis professional or contact the staff via phone, email, or on any of our social media pages.

Menu

Quality Choice Dispensaries works with a team of professional in-house cannabis cultivators and top Weedmaps vendors to compile a menu of exceptional marijuana products. Colorado medical patients will find cultivar strains like GMO, Gelato #45, Wedding Cake, Mimosa, Bay 11, Motor Breath, Cookies & Cream, Gorilla Glue, Jet Fuel, and MANY more. At Quality Choice Dispensaries, patients can also find an array of Live Resin, Distillate, Budders, Cartridges, Shatter, and more. We work with carriers like Oil Well Industries, Viola Extracts, High Country Infusions, Concentrate Remedies, and Leiffa to produce and stock premium in-house and outsourced extracts. Vape? Quality Choice carries Weedmaps’ Verified vape cartridges from vendors like Mary's Distillate, Incredibles, The Clear and Pura Elements; strain specific 500mg and full gram varieties available. Our selection of edibles includes Incredibles chocolate bars, CODA Signature premium chocolate bars, Robhots Distillate Gummies, Keef Cola and many more cannabis-infused treats, beverages, and tinctures. Need to penetrate the site of pain directly with medicated topicals and patches? QC has a wide variety of those too in THC, CNB and CBD formulas for instant relief!

Deals

First-time medical marijuana patients can take advantage of member pricing for an entire week and also receive a BONUS preroll with their first purchase! Quality Choice offers daily deals for ALL patients (member and non) that discount customer favorites like edibles, flower, concentrates, and infused-beverages. All deals are good at both locations, while supplies last.

Service Locations

Quality Choice Dispensaries is situated at the intersection of Platte Ave. and Boulder St. You'll find the entrance located on Boulder St. Inside you'll be transported to Alice's Wonderland as you journey through the lobby. The playful property offers plenty of parking in front of the building. The dispensary staff caters to medical marijuana patients from all over Colorado.

Location Information

Beautiful Colorado Springs is situated between Denver, CO and Pueblo, CO; about an hour in each direction. The city is the perfect destination for visitors who enjoy the outdoors and natural landmarks like Garden of the Gods and Pikes Peak. Colorado Springs is home to the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, which is the country’s only zoo built on a mountain side and features exhibits that bring travelers closer to animals like wallabies, snow leopards, and siamangs. Visitors can saddle up and explore the city on horseback at the Academy Riding Stables or book a rock climbing experience with Front Range Climbing Co. and trek up mountains like the Garden of the Gods and North Cheyenne Canon.