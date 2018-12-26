DrJayJay
Why are your prices $3-5 more expensive for an 1/8 on average? Also you have these “sales” but really after the 10% off or whatever, you just almost become the same regular price as some of the other independent retailers. Not cool the shell game you play, I suggest people check out other Leafly menus in Calgary
DrJayJay, I apologize for the experience you had, we try to stay as competitive as we can with all the other stores in the area. Products that do not move as fast are usually put on sale for 20 percent off which is not seen in many stores within the city. As well we do price match any store within the city including the AGLC. If you'd like to come give us another try come in and show your budtender this reply to your review and we will have a gift waiting for you. thank you, QOB