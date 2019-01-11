Follow
Queen Street Cannabis
Deals
!!November Specials!!
Valid 11/1/2019 – 12/1/2019
FLOWER - BC Sour Tangie (Flowr) - $33, Sensi Star (Acreage Farms) $33, Jean Guy (7ACRES). Campfire (Alta Vie) - $30. OILS - Elixir CBD Peppermint Spray (Hexo) - $72, Elixir THC Spray (Hexo), CBD Liquid Gels (Aurora) - $75, Bakerstreet Spray (Tweed) - $70. SEEDS - Bakerstreet (Tweed) - $48
All Products
CBD Liquid-Gels [Aurora]
from Aurora Cannabis Enterprises Inc.
1.05%
THC
9%
CBD
CBD Liquid-Gels [Aurora]
Strain
$96.993 g
In-store only
Bakerstreet [Tweed] Seeds
from Canopy Growth
20%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Bakerstreet
Strain
$604 g
In-store only
Keats [Broken Coast]
from Broken Coast Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$49.5⅛ oz
In-store only
Critical Super Silver Haze [Canna Farms]
from Canna Farms Ltd.
___
THC
___
CBD
$53.99⅛ oz
In-store only
CBD Critical Mass 1:1 [Canna Farms]
from Canna Farms Ltd.
___
THC
___
CBD
$43.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Gabriola [Broken Coast]
from Broken Coast Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$52.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Meridian [Up]
from Up Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$49.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Chocolate Fondue [DNA Genetics]
from Canopy Growth
___
THC
___
CBD
$48.99⅛ oz
In-store only
White Russian [Boaz]
from BOAZ Pharmaceuticals Inc.
___
THC
___
CBD
$45.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Great White Shark [San Rafael]
from MedReleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$37.99⅛ oz
In-store only
White Widow [7ACRES]
from 7ACRES
16%
THC
0.5%
CBD
White Widow [7ACRES]
Strain
$41.99⅛ oz
In-store only
OG Kush [Canaca Select]
from High Park Farms Ltd.
___
THC
___
CBD
$31.99⅛ oz
In-store only
BC Rockstar [Whistler]
from Whistler Medical Marijuana Corp.
___
THC
___
CBD
$69.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Sky Pilot [Tantalus Labs]
from Tantalus Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$49.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Mango Haze [Color Cannabis]
from WeedMD Rx Inc.
___
THC
___
CBD
$37.77⅛ oz
In-store only
GSC [Canna Farms]
from Canna Farms Ltd.
___
THC
___
CBD
$53.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Hash Plant [Emerald Health]
from Emerald Health Therapeutics Canada Inc.
___
THC
___
CBD
$37.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Jean Guy [7ACRES]
from 7ACRES
20.5%
THC
0.5%
CBD
Jean Guy
Strain
$55.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Pink Kush Softgels [San Rafael '71]
from MedReleaf
6.5%
THC
___
CBD
$57.991.5 g
In-store only
Earth 3:5 [Irisa]
from High Park Farms Ltd.
___
THC
___
CBD
$39.992 g
In-store only
Bakerstreet [Tweed]
from Canopy Growth
2.5%
THC
0.7%
CBD
Bakerstreet
Strain
$84.998 g
In-store only
Delahaze [San Rafael '71]
from MedReleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$37.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Pink Kush [San Rafael]
from MedReleaf
21.65%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Rafael
Strain
$37.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Sensi Star [Acreage Pharms]
from Acreage Pharms
___
THC
___
CBD
$37.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Rio Bravo [Edison]
from Organigram
___
THC
___
CBD
$10.491 g
In-store only
BC Atomical Haze [Flowr] 3.5g Dried Flower
from The Flowr Group (Okanagan) Inc.
7.9%
THC
___
CBD
$44.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Elixir CBD Peppermint [Hexo]
from Hexo Operations Inc.
___
THC
___
CBD
$59.995 g
In-store only
BC Sungrown Blue Dream [Tantalus Labs]
from Tantalus Labs
15%
THC
0.5%
CBD
BC Sungrown Blue Dream [Tantalus Labs]
Strain
$43.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Airplane Mode [AltaVie]
from MedReleaf
15.4%
THC
0.5%
CBD
Airplane Mode [AltaVie]
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Tangerine Dream [San Rafael '71]
from MedReleaf
15.71%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Tangie
Strain
$37.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Green Cush [Canaca Select]
from High Park Farms Ltd.
___
THC
___
CBD
$31.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Elixir THC MCT Oil Oral Spray [Hexo]
from Hexo Operations Inc.
25%
THC
0.25%
CBD
Elixir THC MCT Oil Oral Spray [Hexo]
Strain
$39.995 g
In-store only
Penelope [Tweed]
from Canopy Growth
___
THC
___
CBD
$12.991.25 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Harlequin [Tantalus Labs BC Sungrown]
from Tantalus Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$44.99⅛ oz
In-store only
MK Ultra [Aurora]
from Aurora Cannabis Enterprises Inc.
19%
THC
0.5%
CBD
MK Ultra
Strain
$32.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Ruxton [Broken Coast]
from Broken Coast Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$49.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Kosher Kush [DNA Genetics]
from Canopy Growth
22%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Kosher Kush [DNA Genetics]
Strain
$48.99⅛ oz
In-store only
White Shark [Color]
from WeedMD Rx Inc.
___
THC
___
CBD
$37.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Galiano [Broken Coast]
from Broken Coast Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$49.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Sensi Star [Namaste]
from Zenabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$28.99⅛ oz
In-store only
12