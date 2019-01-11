Follow
Queen Street Cannabis
587-882-3133
!!November Specials!!
Valid 11/1/2019 – 12/1/2019
FLOWER - BC Sour Tangie (Flowr) - $33, Sensi Star (Acreage Farms) $33, Jean Guy (7ACRES). Campfire (Alta Vie) - $30. OILS - Elixir CBD Peppermint Spray (Hexo) - $72, Elixir THC Spray (Hexo), CBD Liquid Gels (Aurora) - $75, Bakerstreet Spray (Tweed) - $70. SEEDS - Bakerstreet (Tweed) - $48
Veteran's & Armed Forces Month 15% Discount
Valid 11/1/2019 – 12/1/2019
For the month of November, we are respecting those who have fought for our country and given us the freedoms we are grateful for today.
All products, no restrictions.