We at MyDoc Urgent Care believe in cannabis and it’s ability to treat and help those with medical conditions & illnesses. If you live in the Queens County area, you may be eligible to receive treatment with medical marijuana (THC & CBD). We are conveniently located in MyDoc Urgent Care on Queens Boulevard and are committed to providing you with fast attention & treatment. We provide you with a medical marijuana card and we also provide you with the prescription you need to be able to obtain medical marijuana from a legal dispensary in the state of New York. Medical Marijuana also helps with nausea.