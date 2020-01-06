We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Love cannabis?
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
We at MyDoc Urgent Care believe in cannabis and it’s ability to treat and help those with medical conditions & illnesses. If you live in the Queens County area, you may be eligible to receive treatment with medical marijuana (THC & CBD). We are conveniently located in MyDoc Urgent Care on Queens Boulevard and are committed to providing you with fast attention & treatment. We provide you with a medical marijuana card and we also provide you with the prescription you need to be able to obtain medical marijuana from a legal dispensary in the state of New York. Medical Marijuana also helps with nausea.