Steve and woman the owners were very rude. Steve was so overbearing about himself it was pathetic. He was loud and in my face declaring how many years he has been involved with being involved in the illegal / underground drug trade there few people who know more than him. I simply asked for a particular strain of oil, he replied that he had a lemony flavored one. I replied ... Well it's not about the flavor it's about the strain. He never heard of it. He continued his rhetoric of how much he knew ... Okay where do I throw up. I turned to go so says loudly and condescendingly "have a nice night" called him an idiot due to his lack of knowledge and arrogance. He even followed me out to the street to further engage; his demeanor was aggressive and intimidating I thought he was going gonna attack me, really freaked me out, I was scared. Very SCARY Experience . Also the store is very run down and dirty. WE WILL NEVER GO THERE AGAIN. I will be filing a formal complaint with the LCRB on Monday.