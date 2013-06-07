Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
We are the number one dispensary in New Mexico producing only the finest medical grade cannabis. All of our medicine is 100% guaranteed. We offer flower bud, edibles, BHO, hashish and pre-filled cartridges of FPE and glycerin cannabis for your Atmos pens.