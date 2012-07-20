Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Welcome to Medzen Services Inc. We are a licensed, non-profit medical cannabis producer with a convenient pickup location in the Rio Rancho/Albuquerque metro area. Here at Medzen Services, our main focus is to serve those patients in need, who are licensed by the New Mexico Department of Health Medical Cannabis Program. All of our medication is grown organically, without harmful pesticides. Product quality will be consistent with customer expectations.