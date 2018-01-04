MM1966 on July 6, 2019

I was hesitant and did not believe too much in the CBD strain "snap and pull" (BHO) although I trusted the sales rep BILLY and went with it! He was spot-on. The snap and pull CBD was exactly what I needed for the pain that I experience on a daily basis due to a medical condition that just gets worse as time goes by. I want to say thank you to the staff and I want to make you known the snap and pull was awesome just what I needed. Thanks again... Also the Cataract Kush is great and tastes phenomenal. The Terps are awesome!👍🤯