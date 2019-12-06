We are a modern medical cannabis dispensary in Oklahoma City located on NW 23rd st on the corner of Villa locally owned by a veteran. We specialize in organic Oklahoma grown medical cannabis. We strive to educate our patients so they can make the best choices for there well being by providing vast product knowledge, customer satisfaction, and quality products. We offer a large selection of quality edibles and concentrates. We also offer an extensive selection of medical marijuana that best suits each and everyone of our patients unique needs. In addition to THC and CBD products, we also offer glass, grinders and rolling accessories as well as apparel. Make us your one stop shop!