Rainforest Farms is the premier state licensed recreational marijuana retail store (License Number 10050) in Juneau, Alaska. From the beginning, Rainforest Farms has pioneered and worked toward providing our clients superior customer service and selection of products. We value our community, our visitors, and our staff. We look forward to growing in this community and looking for continual opportunities to provide sustainable products, local and regional art that includes native designs, local woodworking, locally produced photography and prints, and a variety of marijuana and CDB products that meet our clients' needs. Warnings: (1) “Marijuana has intoxicating effects and may be habit forming and addictive.”; (2) “Marijuana impairs concentration, coordination, and judgment. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under its influence.”; UPDATED: 5/09/2019 99 (3) “There are health risks associated with consumption of marijuana.”’; (4) “For use only by adults twenty-one and older. Keep out of the reach of children.”; (5) “Marijuana should not be used by women who are pregnant or breast feeding.” Further: (1) “Consumption of marijuana in public is prohibited by law.”; (2) “Transportation or carriage of marijuana or marijuana products on Alaska waterways, including cruise ships, or by air carrier is prohibited by federal law.”; (3) “Transportation or shipment of marijuana or marijuana products outside the State of Alaska is prohibited by federal law.”; (4) “Providing marijuana to persons under 21 years of age is prohibited by law.”