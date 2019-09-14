Rainier Cannabis - Mountlake Terrace
Deals
20% off Flower every Friday
Valid 9/14/2019
Flower 20% off every Friday! Grams to Ounces and everything in between.
excludes already on sale items.
All Products
Vanilla Kush - Cowlitz Gold
from Unknown Brand
23.52%
THC
0%
CBD
$21⅛ oz
In-store only
White Nightmare - Cowlitz Gold
from Unknown Brand
23.34%
THC
0%
CBD
$21⅛ oz
In-store only
Cherry Goo - Cowlitz Gold
from Unknown Brand
23.08%
THC
0%
CBD
$21⅛ oz
In-store only
Phantom Cookies - Cowlitz Gold
from Unknown Brand
24.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Phantom Cookies
Strain
$21⅛ oz
In-store only
Mr. Nice - Leafwerx
from Unknown Brand
20.33%
THC
0%
CBD
Mr. Nice
Strain
$751 oz
In-store only
Trainwreck - Leafwerx
from Unknown Brand
19.45%
THC
0%
CBD
Trainwreck
Strain
$751 oz
In-store only
Wedding Cake - From the Soil
from Unknown Brand
23.4%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$1901 oz
In-store only
Garlic Cookies - From the Soil
from Unknown Brand
22%
THC
0%
CBD
$1901 oz
In-store only
Pamelina - From the Soil
from Unknown Brand
22.7%
THC
0.1%
CBD
$1901 oz
In-store only
Wild Berry - High Rise Cannabis
from Unknown Brand
20.71%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Pearly Girl - High Rise Cannabis
from Unknown Brand
20.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Dutch Treats - High Rise Cannabis
from Unknown Brand
24.56%
THC
0%
CBD
Dutch Treat
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
County Line Kush - High Rise Cannabis
from Unknown Brand
20.42%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Clementine - High Rise Cannabis
from Unknown Brand
20.13%
THC
0%
CBD
Clementine
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Purple Grapes - Kaya Collection
from Unknown Brand
20.1%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Locomotion - Kaya Collection
from Unknown Brand
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Locomotion
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
ATF - Kaya Collection
from Unknown Brand
23.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Alaskan Thunder Fuck
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
White Fire - Mt. Baker Gardens
from Unknown Brand
25%
THC
0.1%
CBD
White Fire OG
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Hawaiian Dutch - Mt. Baker Gardens
from Unknown Brand
18%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Dutch Hawaiian
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Hippie OG Kuh - Mt. Baker Gardens
from Unknown Brand
21%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Fifth Element - Mt. Baker Gardens
from Unknown Brand
25%
THC
0.1%
CBD
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Purps - Honu
from Unknown Brand
16.68%
THC
0.12%
CBD
$60½ oz
In-store only
Purple Crouching Tiger Hidden Alien - Secret Gardens Of Washington
from Unknown Brand
29.42%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
In-store only
Loud Berry - From the Soil
from Unknown Brand
25.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Sunshine - Cowlitz Gold
from Unknown Brand
27.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Sunshine
Strain
$1501 oz
In-store only
Blue Magoo - Cowlitz Gold
from Unknown Brand
19.25%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Magoo
Strain
$1501 oz
In-store only
Diesel - Cowlitz Gold
from Unknown Brand
19.17%
THC
0%
CBD
$1501 oz
In-store only
Sour Pebbles - Lifted
from Unknown Brand
18.65%
THC
0%
CBD
$131 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Kimbo Kush - Experience Organics
from Unknown Brand
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Kimbo Kush
Strain
$152 g
In-store only
LA Cookies - Experience Organics
from Unknown Brand
18%
THC
0%
CBD
$152 g
In-store only
Sweet J - Experience Organics
from Unknown Brand
19.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$152 g
In-store only
Quantum Gandalf - Experience Organics
from Unknown Brand
18.1%
THC
0%
CBD
$152 g
In-store only
Blackberry Kush - NWCS
from Unknown Brand
19.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Black Mamba - Contender Gardens
from Unknown Brand
19.92%
THC
0%
CBD
$75½ oz
In-store only
Blue Bayou - Contender Gardens
from Unknown Brand
19.19%
THC
0%
CBD
$1001 oz
In-store only
Weeding Cake - Contender Gardens
from Unknown Brand
15.67%
THC
0%
CBD
$1001 oz
In-store only
Gelato 33 - Contender Gardens
from Unknown Brand
14.44%
THC
0%
CBD
$1001 oz
In-store only
Jedi Kush - Green Haven
from Unknown Brand
23.9%
THC
0%
CBD
$152 g
In-store only
Miracle Whip - Green Haven
from Unknown Brand
26.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$152 g
In-store only
Moose Tracks - From the Soil
from Unknown Brand
20.5%
THC
0.1%
CBD
$1901 oz
In-store only
