Mountlake Terrace's newest recreational Cannabis shop serving Edmonds, Shoreline, Lynnwood, Everett and more! At Rainier Cannabis in Mountlake Terrace we house the best possible selection of marijuana in all of Washington. Our pricing is very competitive and our bud tenders are highly knowledgeable and will kindly navigate you during your visit. Handicap Accessible. Discrete location.

(Menu)

Come check out our massive inventory with over 150+ strains of flower, concentrates,cartridges, edibles and variety of CBD products. we are committed to delivering the best product at the best prices.

(REWARDS)

Every 10 Visits gets you 20% OFF

Reward members get 15% OFF on your Birthday

(Daily Deals)

We have two Happy hour specials daily 8am-10am and late night 10PM to close.

Every Wednesday we offer 25% OFF concentrates and Cartridges *restrictions apply

Every Friday we offer 20% OFF Flower *restrictions apply

(Driving Directions)

Heading to Seattle we are seconds off I-5. From I-5 South take 220th exit turn right and left on 64th ave W. From I-5 North take 220th exit take a left and left on 64th. From HWY 99 turn on 220th and Right on 64th ave w. Located behind Port of Subs in the same complex as Azteca and Crazy Moose.