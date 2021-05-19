INTRODUCING RAMA CANNABIS Our roots come from our heritage as First Nations People or Anishnaabe (First People). We are not only the keepers and caretakers of the land we are also the knowledge holders of the traditional medicines. It is in this tradition that Rama Cannabis was born. Upon visiting our store, you will find an open, inclusive and caring retail experience. Our goal is to not only serve but to educate as well. We want your experience to not only be satisfying but safe. For those who prefer faster service you can browse our online menu for express pickup at the store. For newcomers to the cannabis experience we have also included extensive cannabis product and accessory information in our education section so that your purchase decision is a safe and informed one. Welcome to Rama Cannabis.