Follow
Pickup available
Ramona Cannabis Company
Pickup available
(760) 687-9700
106 products
Filter(1)
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 70
Show All 31
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$299
Deals
RCC $100 Oz Special
Valid 10/24/2019 – 11/25/2019
New ROOSTER OZ in SKYWALKER OG. The deeply physical and mentally relaxing effects of Skywalker OG come on after just a few tokes. Users describe the Skywalker OG high as one that’s fast acting and heavily sedating, putting the body in an utterly relaxed state accompanied with a head-in-the-clouds euphoric high that fades into a deep and peaceful sleep upon the comedown.
RCC $100 Oz Special
Valid 10/24/2019 – 11/25/2019
New ROOSTER OZ in SKYWALKER OG. The deeply physical and mentally relaxing effects of Skywalker OG come on after just a few tokes. Users describe the Skywalker OG high as one that’s fast acting and heavily sedating, putting the body in an utterly relaxed state accompanied with a head-in-the-clouds euphoric high that fades into a deep and peaceful sleep upon the comedown.
All Products
XXX OG
from Cannamsterdam
23.58%
THC
0.04%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$49.99⅛ ounce
$49.99⅛ ounce
$159.99½ ounce
$299.991 ounce
Dutch Venom
from Cannamsterdam
24.95%
THC
0.4%
CBD
Venom OG
Strain
$49.99⅛ ounce
$49.99⅛ ounce
Banana Punch
from Palomar Craft Cannabis
17.96%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Banana OG
Strain
$14.991 gram
$14.991 gram
$49.99⅛ ounce
Wedding Crasher
from Palomar Craft Cannabis
18.86%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$14.991 gram
$14.991 gram
$49.99⅛ ounce
Golden Strawberry -Roll Your Own
from Palomar Craft Cannabis
22.44%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Kosher Kush
Strain
$69.99¼ ounce
$69.99¼ ounce
Saturn Og
from Claybourne Co.
18.23%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Saturn OG
Strain
$179.991 ounce
$179.991 ounce
Saturn OG Power Pack
from Claybourne Co.
18.23%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Saturn OG
Strain
$39.99⅛ ounce
$39.99⅛ ounce
Lemon Bean
from Platinum Vape
23.47%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Lemon Kush
Strain
$44.99⅛ ounce
$44.99⅛ ounce
Dogwalker OG Kief
from Rooster
23.14%
THC
0.16%
CBD
Dogwalker OG
Strain
$9.991 gram
$9.991 gram
Skywalker OG
from Rooster
17.57%
THC
0.06%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$99.991 ounce
$99.991 ounce
MAC
from Platinum Vape
27.51%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Starfighter
Strain
$44.99⅛ ounce
$44.99⅛ ounce
Durban Poision
from Platinum Vape
17.58%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$44.99⅛ ounce
$44.99⅛ ounce
Sonoma Glue
from Platinum Vape
25.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Sonoma Coma
Strain
$44.99⅛ ounce
$44.99⅛ ounce
Black Jack
from Platinum Vape
26.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Domina
Strain
$44.99⅛ ounce
$44.99⅛ ounce
24k
from NUG
20%
THC
0%
CBD
24k Gold
Strain
$39.99⅛ ounce
$39.99⅛ ounce
Goji OG
from Grizzly Peak Farms
21.04%
THC
0%
CBD
Goji OG
Strain
$49.99⅛ ounce
$49.99⅛ ounce
Sundae Driver
from Cannamsterdam
19.77%
THC
0.4%
CBD
FPOG
Strain
$299.991 ounce
$299.991 ounce
GMO
from Palomar Craft Cannabis
25.18%
THC
0.05%
CBD
GMO Cookies
Strain
$49.99⅛ ounce
$49.99⅛ ounce
Cookies
from Humboldt Farms
21.4%
THC
0.05%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$29.99⅛ ounce
$29.99⅛ ounce
Rainbow Wreck
from Grizzly Peak Farms
19.57%
THC
0%
CBD
Rainbow
Strain
$49.99⅛ ounce
$49.99⅛ ounce
Slurricane
from The Cannabis Project
16.14%
THC
0%
CBD
Slurricane
Strain
$19.99⅛ ounce
$19.99⅛ ounce
Gelato #45
from Grizzly Peak Farms
20.99%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$49.99⅛ ounce
$49.99⅛ ounce
Blueberry Bomb
from Palomar Craft Cannabis
17.15%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Afghani
Strain
$49.99⅛ ounce
$49.99⅛ ounce
EBK 24
from Grizzly Peak Farms
24.42%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$49.99⅛ ounce
$49.99⅛ ounce
Blackberry Fire
from Outpost Cannabis Co
18.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Blackberry Fire
Strain
$24.99⅛ ounce
$24.99⅛ ounce
Forbidden Mint
from Rooster
21.89%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Forbidden Fruit
Strain
$11.991 gram
$11.991 gram
$39.99⅛ ounce
Charlie Girl
from Rooster
25.5%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Charlie Sheen
Strain
$11.991 gram
$11.991 gram
$39.99⅛ ounce
Watermelon Moon Rocks
from Presidential Rx
32.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Watermelon
Strain
$24.991 gram
$24.991 gram
$69.99⅛ ounce
Strawberry Moon Rocks
from Presidential Rx
29.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry
Strain
$24.991 gram
$24.991 gram
$69.99⅛ ounce
Classic Moon Rocks
from Presidential Rx
30.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Classic Twist
Strain
$24.991 gram
$24.991 gram
Rosin Hash
from LEEF Organics
862.4mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Rosin
Strain
$49.99⅛ ounce
$49.99⅛ ounce
Lemon Cake Diamonds
from NUG
72%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Lemon Cake
Strain
$29.991 gram
$29.991 gram
Lemon Cake Sorbet
from NUG
75%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Cake
Strain
$29.991 gram
$29.991 gram
Limoncello
from NUG
___
THC
___
CBD
$29.991 gram
$29.991 gram
Super Glue
from NUG
___
THC
___
CBD
$29.991 gram
$29.991 gram
Tangie Diamond
from NUG
71%
THC
0.15%
CBD
Tangie
Strain
$29.991 gram
$29.991 gram
Thrival CBD Extract
from LEEF Organics
14.39mg
THC
481.65mg
CBD
CBD RICH
Strain
$99.99each
$99.99each
Vet CBD Cannabis Tincture
from VETCBD
250mg
THC
12.5mg
CBD
CBD
Strain
$59.99each
$59.99each
Vet CBD Cannabis Tincture
from VETCBD
6.25mg
THC
125mg
CBD
CBD
Strain
$34.99each
$34.99each
CBD Capsules
from Mary's Medicinals
0mg
THC
163.62mg
CBD
$59.99pack of 30
$59.99pack of 30
123