New ROOSTER OZ in SKYWALKER OG. The deeply physical and mentally relaxing effects of Skywalker OG come on after just a few tokes. Users describe the Skywalker OG high as one that’s fast acting and heavily sedating, putting the body in an utterly relaxed state accompanied with a head-in-the-clouds euphoric high that fades into a deep and peaceful sleep upon the comedown.
From 8-10am and 7-8pm, receive double reward points and 25% off Rooster
Call 760.687.9700
Ramona Cannabis Company Price Matches Now!: If you can show us a LEAFLY.com posting showing you can get an exact product of ours for less, please do so we can match it! We are here for the patients. There is no reason patients should be paying more for quality medication, and we want to do something about that!