Stop in for personalized service, deli-style flower, and our own in-house strains! Veterans Discount, Senior Discount, Student Discount, and amazing Loyalty Program! Check in for Weekly and Daily Deals. Not your average berry.... ! Raspberry Roots in Midtown Anchorage Centrally located in the heart of Anchorage on Raspberry Rd. between C St. and Artic Blvd, just west of Alaska Department of Fish & Game. Raspberry Roots is an Anchorage Recreational Marijuana Dispensary Kim Kole, the founder of Raspberry Roots, is proud to be a vocal advocate for dispensary retail cannabis in the Alaska marijuana industry and is very excited to open her marijuana cultivation center and dispensary retail store to the public in Anchorage, Alaska. A critical activist in the grassroots Alaska Marijuana campaign, she serves on the Alaska Marijuana Industry Association and brings her sizeable knowledge of marijuana legalities and cultivation to Raspberry Roots selection. With plans to offer quality marijuana flowers and products including edibles, concentrates and much more, Raspberry Roots’s Anchorage marijuana retail upholds a high standard of customer service and knowledgable budtenders that can accommodate customers' specific needs. Service Locations: Raspberry Roots will proudly serve its customers at its retail store located in Anchorage, Alaska, off of C Street and Raspberry Road. The people of Raspberry Roots proudly look forward to offering excellent cannabis product to visitors from the Anchorage, Whittier, Beluga, Susitna, Tyonek, Nikiski, Sunrise, Hope, Wasilla, Fishhook, Big Lake, Point MacKenzie, Willow, Sutton-Alpine, Palmer, Portage and Houston areas. Location Information: One of Alaska’s largest cities, Anchorage boasts beautiful natural landmarks and cultural destinations for residents and tourists alike. Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport connects the city with the lower 48, while Kincaid Park and Far North Bicentennial Park provide acres of lush greenery and hiking trails. The Alaska Aviation Museum lies on the bank of Lake Hood, connected to Lake Spenard to the east by Hood Canal. Westchester Lagoon lies directly west of the Sullivan Arena, home of many hockey and basketball games as well as touring concert acts. With attractions like the Anchorage Museum, the Imaginarium Discovery Center and the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts, Raspberry Roots looks forward to offering their fine cannabis goods to Anchorage and beyond.