Redbarn Dispensary is a Myrtle Creek Recreational Cannabis Dispensary. At Redbarn Dispensary, we pride ourselves on offering a unique and superior shopping experience for all our customers. From the moment you step foot in our retail store, you will know the Redbarn difference. The warm, welcoming, wood-accented atmosphere will make you feel right at home. You will be greeted with a pleasant aroma of essential oils that are infused into our clean, purified air, making your shopping experience a delight. You will meet experienced and professional budtenders who can give you the best advice and share with you the top products Oregon has to offer. Our glistening glass displays showcase the finest cannabis, edibles and concentrates in the market and our sampling stations will give you an up-close and personal opportunity to see and smell your favorite buds. Our OLCC state-licensed adult-use dispensary is nothing like you’ve ever seen or experienced before. So, whether you’re a cannabis veteran, a complete novice or a patient seeking holistic treatment, you can always trust the Redbarn! Redbarn Cannabis is located in the heart of Myrtle Creek. We like to say that our company is “born and raised” in Oregon as the seed of this cannabis enterprise started with a small idea for a single med-dispensary in our community. Since then, with the help of local and state key influencers and government officials, this seed has grown into a vertically-integrated “tree” of a business with its branches finding a place in virtually every segment of the cannabis industry. We are thrilled to service our community and surrounding areas with a first-class OLCC licensed recreational dispensary. Our choice to set-up shop in Myrtle Creek was purposeful. We wanted to help revitalize an area that was once a thriving mill community full of good, hard-working people. With new jobs being created, tax revenues being generated and community initiatives underway; we are on a clear path to achieving that goal. If you ask the locals, I’m sure they will tell you that "we are paintin' the town red"…literally! Our dispensary, lab, production and headquarters are all new and improved red (barn) buildings. We are proud to be gentrifying our community with beautiful new structures that enhance the aesthetics of our town to match the natural beauty that surrounds it. As we continue to expand the company into other areas and communities, we will always be grateful to have our Myrtle Creek home. The Redbarn team collectively has many years of cannabis farming experience and expertise. Our knowledgeable team is passionate about sourcing the highest quality cannabis products in Oregon for our valued customers. We leave no stone unturned when it comes bringing you the best that Oregon has to offer. Our team is here to meet all of your cannabis wants and needs in a clean, safe and welcoming environment. Redbarn Dispensary carries some of the best cannabis strains in Oregon. Everything from the most sought-after buds to our budget-friendly flowers, we have what you need! We like to refer to ourselves as "weed connoisseurs" because only the highest quality craft cannabis gets a spot on our shelves. We also carry a large variety of your favorite strains pre-rolled for your convenience. Using our state-of-the-art Futurola machine, we get the perfect roll every time! Our selection of concentrates, tinctures, and edibles feature some of Oregon’s best name brands and we carry the latest and greatest that the industry has to offer. Some of our favorite vendors and brands include: Daydream Farms, Oregon Blissful Botanics, Genesis Farms, Ebb and Flow, Wyld, Select, Smokiez, Clay Wolf, Calyx Crafts, Dab Society, Sun God Medicinals, Lunchbox Alchemy, Elbes Edible's and many more. In addition to our cannabis products, we feature beautiful local glassware, cannabis accessories, apparel, clones and seeds. Redbarn Dispensary truly is your one-stop shop for all of your cannabis needs. Redbarn Dispensary is proud to be nestled in the heart of Myrtle Creek, Oregon servicing Douglas County and beyond. We welcome visitors from up and down I-5 to our Myrtle Creek home. It’s a quick drive from Winston, Roseburg, Green and Glendale for the customer searching for an outstanding cannabis shopping experience. Redbarn Dispensary currently accepts cash only and provides an ATM for their customers’ convenience. Veterans receive 10% off and medical patients are tax-free with every marijuana purchase. Connect with us online through Weedmaps, Instagram, Facebook, Yelp, and Google. Visit our website, or simply give us a call to stay up to date on our daily deals and flash sales. There’s plenty of convenient on-site parking for all of our guests, so visit our 5-star customer-rated location today! Location Information: Myrtle Creek is a small city in Douglas County, located along I-5 and framed by the Umpqua National Forest and the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest. The city lies just north of the famous Seven Feathers Casino Resort, which features restaurants, table games, an indoor pool and onsite concert events. The Wildlife Safari to the north features 600 acres of zoo animals from around the globe, and the Canyon Creek Forest State Park features hiking trails and wooded paths to explore. From the Galesville Reservoir to the Umpqua River, Redbarn Dispensary is proud to be a staple amenity in the Myrtle Creek community.