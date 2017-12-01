NJ79
Excellent dispensary with a great selection of deals and discounts for every patient. Excellent customer service and great all-around spot!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.7
10 reviews
Excellent dispensary with a great selection of deals and discounts for every patient. Excellent customer service and great all-around spot!
Logan helped me. He was very informative and understood my needs as a customer. I loved the layout and how this facility was presented. I will definitely be back in again. Thanks for my first time experience! Logan, keep up the amazing work. Location was excellent!
I love the Myrtle Creek location! Best prices and products! The staff is amazing!!!
My favorite dispensary! Great selection and prices. Their knowledgeable staff are always warm and welcoming. The store is clean and beautiful. They seem to have everything! I really love this place. I even met Jim Belushi here. And now they have a new store in Roseburg too. This place is worth going put of your way for a visit!
Cool spot. Got some really nice people and products.
Very friendly and smelled delicious
Very clean and warm environment. All displays were very organized and clean. Prices where easy to read and affordable. Staff was beyond friendly and easy to talk to. I defiantly will be back for more products to try. Defiantly will refer this dispensary to a friend. Thank you red barn for a good experience.
Our favorite weed shop, RedBarn consistently impresses with both its prices (daily deals all week) as well as the staff. Not only have I never had a bad experience there, but one of the managers knows us and always takes time to say hello.
Everyone is so kind and knowledgeable - I’ll definitely return! Beautiful products, great assortment.
RedBarn is hands down the cleanest, most organized, reasonably priced dispensary I’ve ever been to. The staff is personable, knowledgeable, and kind. The quality of product is top notch. The atmosphere is perfect. Highly recommend!